Steve Granitz/WireImage

Colton Haynes' wedding is rapidly approaching and he can hardly wait to walk down the aisle with his fiancé, Jeff Leatham.

"We're getting married in literally two and a half weeks," the American Horror Story: Cult star, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the five-year anniversary party for Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Tie the Knot collection at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Thursday, October 12. "It's incredible. We're so excited. We're very nervous. Hoping he's not going to Runaway Bride on me!"

As for the one thing Haynes and Leatham, 46, are looking forward to the most? "Starting a family," the actor revealed. "That's the goal, I think. My great friend Cheyenne [Jackson], who I was on Horror Story with, [he and husband Jason Landau] have two beautiful kids who just turned 1. We're kind of modeling everything after them."



Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In the meantime, the happy couple, who got engaged in May, are working on the finishing touches for their upcoming nuptials. "If there was a theme, it would be like Met Gala," Haynes told Us. "We want people to bring the drama — Philip Treacy hats and gowns, and we want women to wear white gowns."

Earlier this week, the Teen Wolf alum opened up about his decades-long battle with depression and anxiety on Instagram in honor of World Mental Health Day. Through it all, he has turned to his fiancé. "He's the most supportive person ever," Haynes gushed to Us of the celebrity floral designer. "He's so supportive."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!