House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during a practice for the congressional baseball team in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, June 14, the Associated Press reports.



Scalise, 51, suffered a "hip wound," but his injury is reportedly not life-threatening. He was transported to George Washington University Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Mo Brooks reportedly said that several other people were injured, including two law enforcement officers.

"[Scalise] crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood," Brooks said, via the AP. "We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip."

According to the AP, Alexandria police said that the suspect is in custody. CNN reports that it may have been a deliberate attack.

President Donald Trump has released a statement about the incident. "The Vice President [Mike Pence] and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely," Trump, 70, said. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Story is still developing.



