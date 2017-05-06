Conrad Hilton Arrested for Stealing Car, Violating Restraining Order

Conrad Hilton was arrested for stealing a car and violating a restraining order on Saturday, May 6, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 23-year-old younger brother of Paris and Nicky Hilton was apprehended by police at about 4:50 a.m. after officers received a radio call about a restraining order violation, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells Us.

TMZ reports that Hilton was at the home of actress E.G. Daily and it was her daughter Hunter Daily Salomon, Hilton's ex, who has the restraining order against him.

Hilton was detained while sitting in a Bentley, which belongs to Hunter's father, Rick Salomon. He was subsequently booked for grand theft auto for allegedly stealing the pricey ride and for violation of the restraining order, LAPD confirmed to Us.

Hilton's bail was set at $60,000 and he was still in custody and in the process of being booked on Saturday afternoon.

This incident is the latest in a string of legal problems for the hotel heir.

Back in 2015 he was arrested for violating the restraining order that Hunter was granted after they split and he reportedly became obsessive and threatened to kill himself. (Hunter's father, Rick, was the man featured in Paris' infamous 2004 sex tape, 1 Night in Paris.)

In July 2014 Conrad was arrested after threatening passengers and flight attendants on an international flight. He voluntarily checked into rehab after admitting to smoking pot in the plane bathroom and was placed on three years' probation.

Last year he was sentenced to two months in jail after he admitted to using drugs while on probation. He was released in August.

