He still has her back. Corinne Olympios’ boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinksy, says that he’s supporting her following the Bachelor in Paradise controversy.



Olympios, 25, and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson (from Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette) were involved in an incident that was investigated for alleged misconduct. The Bachelor alum, who competed on Nick Viall’s season 21, said in a statement that she was a “victim,” but an investigation by Warner Bros. found no evidence of misconduct.

Startraksphoto.com

Gielchinsky told E! News that he’s on Olympios’ side. “I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he said on Wednesday, June 21.

He added that he will continue to gather the facts. “There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment,” he said. Although Warner Bros. already concluded their investigation, Olympios’ lawyer Marty Singer said their “own investigation will continue based on new multiple new witnesses coming forward."



Gielchinksky continued, “I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

As previously reported, a producer claimed misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson were allegedly hooking up in a pool on set. This led to a halt in production of the hit ABC summer show. Warner Bros. released a statement on Tuesday, June 20, stating that the show would resume filming. “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do no intend to release the videotape of the incident,” the statement to Us Weekly read. "We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was every in jeopardy.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!