Corinne Olympios has broken her silence on Bachelor in Paradise’s alleged sexual misconduct incident.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” the reality star told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 14. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Miami native — who competed for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor — continued, "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

According to TMZ, Olympios has hired celebrity lawyer Marty Singer — whose clients include Charlie Sheen, Quentin Tarantino and Bryan Singer — to help her “seek justice” in the BIP debacle.

Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

As previously reported, Warner Bros. is investigating an alleged inappropriate interaction between Olympios and her costar DeMario Jackson. A producer reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson, an early castoff on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette, took it too far while hooking up in a pool on set in Mexico.

As Olympios noted in her statement, production on the ABC reality series has been put on pause indefinitely. For his part, Jackson addressed the drama while leaving a Starbucks in L.A. on Tuesday, June 13.

"No comment," he said in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say. Love you all, thank you for the support."

An insider previously told Us that Jackson is confident that he did nothing wrong. "[DeMario] is doing great! In high spirits. Nobody truly enjoys having their character questioned, but he is certainly classier than how he is being portrayed," the source told Us exclusively. “There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth. He is in high spirits and positive because he knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!