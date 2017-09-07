Turning a new page post-Paradise. Despite their controversial experience on Bachelor in Paradise, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are moving forward as friends.



“At first it was really hard, but you know, everything is unfolding to where I want to be and I just wanted people to know the truth,” the Miami-based business owner, 24, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the End of Summer Bachelor Party in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 6, of her interview with franchise host Chris Harrison last week, when she recalled her version of events.



Nonetheless, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestants are still close and have left the past in the past. “We are friends. We’re actually really good friends,” Olympios explained. “We, you know, we go to talk about everything that we wanted to talk about and all of our unanswered questions and everything like that.”

The Bachelor season 21 contestant told Us that her conversation with Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette castoff was “really heartwarming” and “really good” and at the end of the day, her only regret in Paradise was “that [she] drank too much.”



As previously reported, Warner Bros. placed Bachelor in Paradise on a two-week production halt after a producer filed an allegation of sexual assault involving Olympios and Jackson, 30. Although filming resumed after the company found no evidence of misconduct, neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to the show.

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorites have hung out in the months following the incident. In August, the duo was spotted at SBE’s Nightingale Plaza hugging and kissing each other on the cheek. However, multiple sources confirm to Us exclusively that the Florida native and the Bachelorette veteran are not a couple.

“They are just friends and wanted to hang out to talk about all the insanity of the last few months together,” an insider close to Jackson told Us at the time. “They had an amazing time, but nothing romantic, even though it sure looked like it!”

As far as love lives go, Olympios is currently single. “[I’m looking for] a man that has his sh-t together,” the told Us on Wednesday. “They don’t exist, I swear. Like where are you? Where you at though?”

So how does she find potential suitors? “I stand in public places,” the reality star revealed, adding that in Las Vegas last weekend, “I was air-lifted to a guy’s table. Literally air-lifted.”

