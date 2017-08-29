Corinne Olympios opened up about the alleged incident that took place between her and DeMario Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise, saying she has no recollection of what happened after she unintentionally blacked out from a combination of alcohol and medication.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. temporarily suspended production on the popular spinoff series in June after a producer filed an allegation of sexual misconduct on set between the fashion designer and Jackson. After the production company found no evidence of wrongdoing and concluded its investigation, filming resumed, but neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to complete filming season 4.

"I really don't remember much at all. I remember nothing from, you know, the situation,” Olympios, 24, said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 29, hours ahead of her televised sit-down with Bachelor host Chris Harrison about the scandal. “And it was just really unfortunate.”

Though Olympios does take responsibility for drinking excessively on the day of the alleged incident, she explains that the addition of an undisclosed medication led to her losing awareness. "I did drink, you know, too much. I definitely understand that,” she admitted. “But I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and, you know, messes with you that I didn't know you were supposed to not drink on.”

She added: “So it really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went, like, under anesthesia and then just, like, woke up."

Following the incident, Olympios watched some of the film that showed the encounter. During BiP’s season premiere, ABC aired the moments before and after, but did not show any of the footage in question. "I’ve seen some of the footage, yeah, and obviously I watched the first episode,” Olympios explained. "It's like I'm watching not me. I'm watching someone else. I was, like, in shock. "

Now, Olympios has changed aspects of her life following the scandal. "I definitely… I'm weaning off that medication,” she explained. "I don't want to be taking -- it was very scary what happened and I, you know, cut down the drinking.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC

As for her relationship with Jackson, 30, Olympios has positive thoughts about her fellow contestant. "I wish him well,” she said. "There's no bad blood there. I wish him well always. "

Jackson opened up about the scandal during his own sit-down interview with Harrison on Tuesday, August 22, explaining that he and Olympios were unaware of any issues the morning after the alleged incident and even had a “great” breakfast together.

Olympios’ prerecorded interview with Harrison will air as part of Bachelor in Paradise’s two-hour episode on Tuesday, August 29.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

