Corinne Olympios: I’m ‘Most Likely’ Heading to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

More Raquel, naps and cheese pasta coming your way! Corinne Olympios is “most likely” joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 4, she revealed to E! News.



While she didn’t exactly give a definite confirmation, the Bachelor alum, 25, said there’s a good chance she’ll be heading to Mexico this summer. “I mean, I’m still not sure yet. Most likely, yes,” she told the website. "So not 100 percent locked in yet.”

However, there’s one “special someone” that could stop her from taking another chance on a reality-TV romance. The bubbly blonde has been seeing a mystery man — but she cautioned that it’s not serious yet. “I’ve been seeing him for a little bit. I’m not ready to come out to the world about him yet,” she said. "It’s still in the early stages. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re vibing really nicely and everything's going well and I just want it to stay that way.”

While Olympios didn’t reveal her new beau’s identity, she said he lives in Los Angeles and that the pair have known each other for a long time. “He has his s--t together. He supports me in everything I do,” she said. “We just get along so well. We’re also like great friends. It just meshes.”

The TV personality just launched a Team Corn clothing line inspired by her infamous lines from season 21 of the ABC dating show. Olympios partnered with Riot Society clothing to create shirts and tanks with phrases such as “Platinum Vagine,” “But First, Cheese Pasta” and “Make America Corrine Again.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!