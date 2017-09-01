Corinne Olympios opened up about the Bachelor in Paradise controversy that caused a production shutdown, and her relationship with DeMario Jackson after their first meet-up since the scandal.

As previously reported, the ABC summer show opened an investigation in June into alleged sexual misconduct after a producer filed a complaint about an alleged incident between Olympios and Jackson.

Although Olympios called the situation “annoying” during her sit-down with Chris Harrison, which aired on Tuesday, August 29, the Miami native believes the producer had good intentions. “[The producer and I are] still really good friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a Thursday, August 31, interview. “After the fact, I guess I was expressing that I didn’t even remember talking to DeMario, and that’s when they were like, ‘OK, we gotta do something about this.’”



The Bachelor alum continued, “I would hope that any of them would have stepped up with anything they were uncomfortable with, about anyone … It was just, like, sad [to not remember the situation]. You feel a little helpless.”

In the first episode of the season, the duo were seen chatting by the bar and making out in the pool, but Olympios said she apparently expressed that she didn’t even remember talking to Jackson. “Everyone was drinking, taking shots. I had champagne. I had vodka [and] was taking tequila shots. It was three different kinds of alcohol in less than an hour [and] so much going on,” she explained. "I took my medication at a different time than I normally take it, which is just a mishmosh of things, and just unfortunately caused me to have a severe blackout. I don’t remember anything from that day. I was told that I didn’t realize that I had spoken to [Jackson] earlier in the day.”

The Team Corn clothing designer also dished on her relationship with Jackson after she was seen hugging him and kissing his cheek after leaving Nightingale Plaza club in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30. “I’m really glad we got to hang out finally and just be our normal selves,” she said. “We were just having a good time.”

However, she did have a discussion with him about him speaking to the media. “I actually told him last night, I was like, ‘You ran to the media. I’m so mad at you,’ and he was like, ‘No I didn’t. I only went to the media after your statement came out,’” she recalled. “I did express to him I was upset that we could have handled it privately, but everything happens for a reason, and we’re all good now.”

Although they may have looked flirty on Wednesday night, Olympios clarified that they’re just friends. “I mean, he’s a good-looking guy, but I don’t know if that will ever turn into anything. We’re just friends. We’re just moving on past the drama,” she said. “Finally, for once I am single.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays 8 p.m. ET.

