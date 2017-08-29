Her biggest support system. Corinne Olympios’ mom, Peri, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about helping her daughter through the aftermath of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

“[I’ve just been] being there for her whenever she needed me. And I’ve been here — It’ll be 12 weeks next week. So three months. It’s good,” Peri told Us at the Showpo U.S. Launch Party in Hollywood on Thursday, August 24. “There are times you need your parents and you need your family. And her sister was there and her dad was there and that makes all the difference to get through this.”

As previously reported, Warner Bros. shut down production on Bachelor in Paradise for two weeks after a producer filed an allegation of sexual misconduct between the Miami-based business owner and costar DeMario Jackson. After the production company found no evidence of wrongdoing and concluded its investigation, filming resumed but neither Olympios nor Jackson returned to the show.

The Olympios matriarch said that her “very close” family moved from their Miami residence to Los Angeles over the summer to support Corinne in the wake of the scandal. “She’s a strong woman, like I am. She got through a lot,” Peri continued. “You can be funny, but you can be serious. We laugh, we sometimes make funny jokes about each other. We get serious. And you know, I’ll give her tips along thawed being my age and having more experience, but I also let her fly. I don’t clip the wings.”

Bob D'Amico/ABC

Peri also revealed that her family has supported Corinne unconditionally throughout her Bachelor experience. “We supported everything,” Peri said. “We think that she’s really wonderful and it was a great adventure.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.