Corinne Olympios never thought that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship would last.

“I’ve always said this since the first interview I did getting off the show that they were not compatible,” Olympios, 24, revealed at the End of Summer Bachelor Party benefiting the Restore Dignity Charity in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 6. “Nothing against them. I think they’re both great people, they’re just very different. And not in the way that opposites attract, in the way that opposites should just really stay far away from each other.”

Viall, 36, and Grimaldi, 29, who got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor in March, announced last month that they were ending their engagement. The couple announced their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly, saying: ”It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”



Olympios, who came in fourth place during Viall’s season of The Bachelor, said she’s currently single and looking for a man “that has his sh-t together.” She added: “They don’t exist, I swear. Like, where are you? Where you at though?”



As previously reported, Olympios was a contestant on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, until an alleged scandal involving her and DeMario Jackson temporarily shut down production. An investigation found no evidence of any misconduct, and she decided to leave the show. The Florida native later claimed she had a “horrible blackout” due to drinking on medication during a sit down interview with Good Morning America.



“Everything is kind of unfolding to where I want it to be,” Olympios added to Us. “And I just wanted people to know the truth.” Despite what happened during her brief and dramatic stint on BIP, Olympios wouldn’t rule out a return to the ABC franchise, saying, “It depends on where I am in my life in that moment. I mean, I love Bachelor family. They’re my family! But I mean, if I’m not doing anything, yeah. I would do it.”



