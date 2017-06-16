Corinne Olympios was spotted in public for the first time since speaking out about the alleged misconduct on set of Bachelor in Paradise season 4.



The 24-year-old Bachelor alum was seen talking on the phone while walking her dog in the L.A.-area on Thursday, June 15. Olympios looked casual in a tied-up blue T-shirt, sweatpants and checkered sneakers. She went makeup free and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

Olympios was filming the ABC series in Mexico when production was shut down following allegations of sexual misconduct involving the reality star and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. A producer reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace after Olympios and Jackson were getting hot and heavy in a pool.

The Miami native broke her silence about the alleged incident on Wednesday, June 14. “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” she told Us Weekly in the statement. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

According to TMZ, Olympios hired celebrity attorney Marty Singer to help her “obtain justice.” She also said in the statement that she’s seeking therapy “to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

For his part, Jackson — who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette — released his own statement on Wednesday, June 14. “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” he told Us in the statement. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

An insider also told Us that Jackson is in “high spirits” because he “knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of."



