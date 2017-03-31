Did you catch that? Country superstar Kellie Pickler stopped by Us Weekly's offices to try her hand at juggling. Watch "We Tried It: Juggling With Kellie Pickler," the latest in our video series pushing celebrities out (way, way out!) of their comfort zones.

Though Pickler, 30, is a seasoned performer, the North Carolina–native admits that throwing and catching objects are not among her many talents. "I feel like we need to have helmets!" the season 16 Dancing With the Stars champ jokes in the clip.

Before the American Idol alum attempts to juggle balls, the juggling instructor lets her practice with a softer alternative: brightly colored scarves. After a somewhat successful go, the spokesperson for "Our Day" by Zales, an initiative by the jeweler that celebrates all journeys of love, graduates to two balls. "This is the no-judgement zone, right?" the Best Days of Your Life singer teases, before tossing the spheres into the air and hoping for the best.

To see how Pickler did during her first juggling lesson, watch the video above.

