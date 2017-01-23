In May 2015, Gentry and Hadley Eddings were driving home from a family wedding in North Carolina when a distracted trucker slammed into them, killing their 2-year-old son Dobbs. Tragically, the Eddings ended up losing two children. The impact of the crash sent Hadley, who was 37-weeks pregnant, into premature labor. The newborn boy — who was delivered via emergency C-section — died after two days. Gentry and Hadley named him Reed.

Courtesy of Hadley Eddings/Facebook

Now, less than two years later, the Charlotte-based pastor and his wife, a church teacher, are expecting two little ones. “Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” the couple announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 22.



At Dobbs’ funeral — just one week after the horrific crash — Gentry revealed that he and Hadley had forgiven Matthew Deans, the driver of the truck. “It was not the easiest thing to do, but in some ways it was because we know — Hadley and I — that Jesus Christ has given us our debt … So in some ways, it was very easy to forgive a man who made an accident,” Gentry said, per the Christian Post.

In an interview with local TV station WRAL, Hadley opened up about their overwhelming grief. “I want to hold someone, I want to run my hands through his hair, and that has been really hard to get used to. There is no little person to take care of,” she told WRAL in July 2015. “We cry a lot. I don’t want people to think we’re great, you know, God is good, we’re great, we’re happy. That’s not what it’s like, you know? God is good and we know that, but we are sad, we’re mad, we’re scared, we’re frustrated. There’s a million emotions just all at once sometimes.”



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



