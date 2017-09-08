Can we skip right to the fantasy suite dates? Courtney Robertson candidly detailed her relationship with the upcoming season 22 Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Robertson, 34, who won Ben Flajnik’s season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012, dated the franchise’s next lead, 35, “on and off until a few months ago.” In her 2014 revealing memoir I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, the Arizona native reflected on her relationship with Luyendyk.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images

“He brought over takeout from Postino and two bottles of Brassfield’s Eruption wine and we closed the blinds. After we ate, we sat in the backyard talking. I found out that he dated someone connected to the show a few years ago and that’s how he ended up auditioning for The Bachelorette,” the Bachelor Nation alum wrote. “During his casting weekend in North Carolina, my finale had aired. He and a bunch of the guys watched it and he said he knew that I was his ‘dream babe.’ He said from that moment on he had a crush on me. He was rewarded for that touching story with a makeout session that lasted for what seemed like an eternity.”

The model then recalled her intimate evening with the forthcoming bearer of red roses. “Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the ‘kissing bandit,’ I was getting hot and bothered and needed more. ‘Arie, I feel like I’m in high school.I can’t just keep making out with you.’ He was hesitant for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had,” she continued. “Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman feel comfortable and satisfied.”

Although the duo entertained a casual fling, an insider close to the Bachelor Nation stars told Us Weekly exclusively that Luyendyk’s unpredictable travel schedule was an issue for Robertson. “That was part of the problem for Courtney and Arie: he will never stay in one place. But Courtney ultimately knew that it would never work out with Arie.”

As announced on Thursday, September 7, Luyendyk will soon pack his bags and head to the Bachelor mansion for yet another shot of love within the realms of the franchise. “I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it so I just kind of went in with an open heart and [it] just kind of hit me right now [that] I’m here,” Emily Maynard’s season 8 Bachelorette runner-up said on Good Morning America on Thursday. “…This just fit perfectly. The timing really fit.”

