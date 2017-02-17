Her heart’s still healing. In case you missed it, Courtney Stodden sat down with Us Weekly to open up about her recent split from husband Doug Hutchison, Vinny Guadagnino fed his appetite and the cast of Newsies taught Us to dance (or tried to at least). Watch the video above to see all of this week’s highlights.

Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Stodden, 22, got candid about her relationship with Hutchison, 56. “I think both of us saw the warning signs for quite some time,” she told Us. “Technically we’ve been split for two-and-a-half to three months now. It’s really recent and the emotions are still really raw.”

Stodden confirmed that she and her actor husband called a time-out on their relationship earlier this month after she was spotted getting close to a mystery man at a karaoke lounge in Hollywood. “[Hutchison has] been my rock for me through so many things that I’ve been through,” she added. “It’s been interesting for sure.” (Find out who her current celebrity crush is in the video above!)

Also this week, Jersey Shore alum Guadagnino dropped by to chat with Us about his cooking show with mom Paula, Vinny & Ma Eat America, and the 29-year-old reality star was game to try a taste test with Us.

From flavored peanuts to seaweed to mochi, Guadagnino put his taste buds to the test as he tried to identify all the different flavors. “This tastes like a fish tank,” he told Us of a package of dried seaweed.

And earlier this week, on Tuesday, February 14, the cast of Newsies stopped by the office to show Us one of their signature moves. Watch the video above to see how we fared and to catch more highlights from this week!

