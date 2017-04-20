Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead at 72 From Possible Overdose: Report

Cuba Gooding Sr. has passed away in Los Angeles after a reported possible overdose, TMZ reports. He was 72.

According to the site, Cuba Gooding Sr., who is the father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and was the lead singer of ‘70s soul group The Main Ingredient, was found dead in his car on Thursday, April 20, in the San Fernando Valley.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Gooding Sr. was “slumped over in his silver Jaguar” which was parked on Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills. The fire department responded to the scene at 12:58 p.m. PT and attempted CPR, but the singer could not be resuscitated.

TMZ reports that police suspect he died from an overdose.

Gooding is survived by his wife Shirley and their four children.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!