'Dance Moms' Cast Not Sad About Abby Lee Miller's Prison Sentencing

While some Dance Moms stars have expressed support for Abby Lee Miller on social media, others aren't quite so quick to stand behind her, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

"In general the cast and crew of Dance Moms aren't at all sad that Abby was sentenced. Many think she deserves it. They do not like Abby," the insider tells Us. "Many actually think she deserves a bigger sentence."

Earlier this week, Miller, 50, was ordered to serve one year and one day behind bars for bankruptcy fraud and failing to disclose that she brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country.

The dance instructor, who often faced backlash for her tough-love teaching approach, left the Lifetime series in March and was replaced by Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke.

The source tells Us that many of those involved with Dance Moms like Burke, 33, "a lot better" and don't speak with Miller.

Elliana Walmsley, however, shared a photo of herself and Miller on Instagram. "I love you Miss Abby. I wouldn't be where I am without you. You have taught me so much about dance and life. Look how I can bevel now and 'break' my feet. You mean SO much to me and I will always be there for you," she wrote.

Kamryn Beck added: "Don't believe everything you see on t.v. You'll be in my prayers @therealabbylee. love you."

Miller opened up about her legal trouble in an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Wednesday. "A year and a day. It sounds like a movie title," she said. "We're just going to pretend I'm shooting a movie and we're on set and I'm there for 10 months and that's the way it's going to be."

