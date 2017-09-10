After asking for prayers following the disappearance of her brother during an earthquake that hit Mexico on Thursday, September 7, Dancing With The Stars’ Jenna Johnson tells Us Weekly exclusively that her sibling has been found safe and sound.

A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, September 8, the professional ballroom dancer shared a photo that showed her leaning in to give her smiling brother a kiss on the cheek. She captioned the pic, “Please, please, please pray for EVERYONE affected by the 8.1 earthquake that happened in Mexico last night.... especially for this little guy who was in the exact city it hit. Still waiting to hear from him. Make sure to tell your loved ones how much you love them” with a praying hands emoji. She also posted another photo in which the siblings sit on a blanket with their arms around each other.

In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, September 9, Johnson said that her brother had been located. "Hearing about or going through any type of natural disaster is always a horrible and scary feeling for anyone,” she told Us. “There are no words when you have a family member involved, thank you for all the prayers, love and support! We found out he's safe.”

The 8.1 earthquake was the strongest earthquake that Mexico has experienced in 100 years. At least 61 people are believed to have died after it struck off the southern coast, according to CNN.

Johnson, 23, is currently in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars’ costar, Val Chmerkovskiy. As previously reported, Chmerkovskiy — who most recently dated Amber Rose — gushed over his love, telling The Insider in August, ”I’m in a great place and I’m in love … I’m very grateful for that.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!