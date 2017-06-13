Legal crisis and media manager Wendy Feldman is working with the 2015 Playmate of the Year, Dani Mathers. The former Playboy model was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy and sentenced on Wednesday, May 24, after sharing a naked picture of a 71-year-old woman on Snapchat at an LA Fitness gym last July.

“Dani is now in a new phase of her case — probation — and I will, as I often do, guide her through that and also handle all of her media decisions and direction,” Feldman exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Often, when a person needs to rebuild their image, I am called in to help them turn things around.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/WireImage.com

Feldman — who has worked with celebrities such as rapper Mike G, Kelly Rutherford, Courtney Wagner and Victor Weir — explains to Us: “It's very important to me that my clients take their apologies seriously … I want clients like Dani to use their platforms to really help people and shine a light where there may be darkness."

As Us previously reported, the Bold and the Beautiful alum was ordered to serve 30 days of community service — cleaning up graffiti — and three years of probation.

“I'm always shocked judges don't order community service that can help people. In fact, Dani received community labor. "Luckily, she has a long history of working with different organizations," Feldman states. “I really look forward to what we can do together and how people will see the Dani I now know.”

