Who knew James Bond had a soft side? Daniel Craig cuddled with adorable puppies in a new video promoting his partnership with the online giving platform Omaze, which raffles off lifetime experiences to benefit various charitable causes.

As part of the partnership, the Spectre actor, 49, will offer one lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to spend a day with him at a secret location. The fan will then be able to design a personally customized 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT Roadster car to benefit the United Nations Mine Action Service, which works to reduce the impact of land mines and explosives left behind by war in 18 countries around the world.

"When you have a grand prize of this magnitude, it can be difficult to quantify the value in dollars and cents," Craig says in the video. "So, let's break this down to something a bit more universal: puppies."

A group of cute dogs then join the British actor on set as he continues to discuss the perks of winning the once-in-a-lifetime experience, which he says is worth "all the puppies in the world."

To enter for a chance to win the custom Aston Martin and spend a day with Craig, make a $10 donation (or more!) on the Omaze website. The more money you donate, the more entries you unlock to win.

Watch the video above for more information!



