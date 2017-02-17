Bijou Phillips has been privately battling kidney problems for some time, her husband, Danny Masterson, confirmed on Thursday, February 16, amid reports that she was rushed to a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, one night earlier.



"Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," the That '70s Show actor said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "In an effort to heal her body, she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet which eventually wasn't enough, and she's been privately having weekly dialysis."

According to the statement, however, the Almost Famous actress received some good news: "Bijou recently found out she has a friend that is a match and is optimistic she will have a transplant soon."

Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that Phillips — the daughter of The Mamas & The Papas' John Phillips, and the half-sister of actress Mackenzie Phillips and singer Chynna Phillips — had been hospitalized in stable condition because of a blood infection. The site also noted that she had been getting treatment for an ongoing illness prior to her hospitalization.

Masterson and the 36-year-old socialite married in October 2011 after dating for eight years. They welcomed their daughter, Fianna Francis Masterson, on Valentine's Day in 2014. (She just celebrated her third birthday.)

