Doing his part. Danny Trejo is helping his friend Donal Logue find his missing daughter, Jade, by sharing an emotional video begging for her safe return.

"Whoever has Jade, I want to plead with you: Please, just drop her off anywhere. She'll find her way home," the Machete actor, 73, said in a clip he tweeted on Monday, July 3. "This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know you don't want to get the people you're dealing with in trouble, so please just drop her off. There will be no questions asked. We'll find her."

Trejo also urged followers to call a tip line at 800-577-8477 if they had any information regarding Jade.

Logue and the action star have been longtime pals. They worked together on 2000's Reindeer Games, and again in the 2005 film Tennis Anyone? Both men also appeared on Sons of Anarchy.

Trejo isn't Logue's first famous friend to help spread the word about Jade. His Gotham costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have retweeted some of his pleas for the return of his child.

The Intruders star first revealed in a June 27 tweet that 16-year-old Jade had been missing since June 26, and was last spotted in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn. Since then, he has continued to ask for the public's help in finding his teen.

The Law & Order: SVU alum shared one of his favorite photos of Jade on Twitter on Sunday, July 2, along with a lengthy note. "The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI and others involved," he wrote. "Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kase, or me - and we'll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked."

“Contact us if you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” Logue also tweeted Sunday. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

The family is asking for people to please come forward and help bring Jade home, the actor's rep told Us Weekly: "Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577."

