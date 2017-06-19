No shame in his nude selfie game! Weeks after Darren Criss shared a slightly NSFW photo to Instagram, the Glee alum opened up about his initial hesitation to post the eye-popping picture.

Alongside the now-viral photo, in which he’s posing in the mirror completely nude — except for a strategically placed Speedo that he is holding instead of wearing — Criss wrote: "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace"

Hitting the “share” button on the Tuesday, May 30, post wasn’t Criss’ first instinct, but after getting words of encouragement from his loved ones, the actor, 30, decided to go for it. "It actually took many many days to figure out if I was going to do it or not,” Criss told Us Weekly at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday, June 18. "I asked a couple of my friends, I asked my girlfriend and they all agreed I should do it.”

GP Images/Getty Images

The American Crime Story actor, who is dating writer/producer Mia Swier, joked that the photo is something that every member of the photo-sharing app should be entitled to post "I’m not much of social [media] guy, but I feel like everyone gets to do one,” he explained of the post, which has more than 240,000 “likes” to date. "Life is too short. Sammy Davis Jr. once said, 'If they don’t talk about you, they don’t give a damn.’”

Criss also opened up about shifting his focus from acting to music while American Crime Story is on hiatus. "I’m concentrating mostly on my music and my band,” he said. "My band is called Computer Games and our debut came out in April. It’s a band with my brother and basically the project we have been working on our entire lives."



