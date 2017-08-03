Dave Chappelle doesn't want an invitation to this party. The comedian stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, August 2, and followed up on his post-Election Day Saturday Night Live monologue, in which he skewered President Donald Trump.

"It's not like I wanted to give him a chance that night," Chappelle, 43, clarified after Colbert, 53, pointed out that the SNL monologue touched upon giving Trump, 71, the benefit of the doubt.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"I feel like a lot of white Americans finally got to see what an election night looks like for many black Americans every cycle," the Chappelle's Show alum continued. "I think we're making moves. I think he's going to make a more informed and better voter. We'll figure it out, we'll work it out. He's a polarizing dude. He's like a bad DJ at a good party."

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Reflecting on Trump's first seven months in office, Chappelle explained that he believes the current political climate has its perks. "I think we're all getting an education about the presidency," he said. "I don't know that I've ever heard in the popular discourse people discussing ethics this much. And I didn't even realize how ethics were necessarily supposed to work at that level of government, and he's putting all this stuff on the forefront."

The stand-up comic's comments came after a recent report claimed that the real estate mogul called the White House a "real dump" while chatting with members of a New Jersey golf club. Trump denied the rumors on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump — TOTALLY UNTRUE."

Chappelle kicks off his residency at Radio City Music in New York City on Thursday, August 3. He will be joined by several musical guests, including Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill and The Roots.



