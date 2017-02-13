Still his biggest fan. David Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones, honored his late father with a sweet post to Twitter on Sunday, February 12, celebrating the music icon’s five posthumous Grammy wins for Blackstar.



“So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. ❤️ #grammys2017,” the 45-year-old captioned a sepia-toned shot of himself carrying Bowie in his arms. In the touching image, the rock icon looks characteristically nonchalant as he sweeps the air with one arm while keeping another wrapped around his son’s shoulders.

On Sunday, Bowie, who died in January 2016 after a battle with cancer, received five Grammys for his 25th and final album, Blackstar, including wins for Best Rock Performance, Best Recording Package, Best Alternative Rock Album, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best Rock Song.



Prior to Sunday night, Bowie had only been awarded one competitive Grammy for Best Music Video in 1985, for his song “Blue Jean.” However, he was nominated numerous other times and also received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Though Bowie was not honored at this year’s awards ceremony à la his contemporaries, Prince and George Michael, Lady Gaga paid tribute to him at last year’s awards show with a medley that included some of Bowie’s most famous songs, like “Rebel, Rebel,” “Changes” and “Ziggy Stardust.” (Jones' response to Gaga's performance was cryptic.)



The “Lazarus” musician died on January 10, 2016, at the age of 69 after a private 18-month battle with liver cancer. His longtime love, Iman, shared a tribute to the late singer via Instagram this past January in honor of the one-year anniversary of his death.

The supermodel, 61, shared a picture of a gorgeous double rainbow above the New York City skyline, which she captioned, "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever."



