David Schwimmer stepped out without his wedding ring on Friday, April 7, days after announcing his split from wife Zoe Buckman.

The Friends alum, 50, was casually dressed in jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball cap when he was spotted in New York City with a bare left hand.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Wednesday, April 5, the actor and director and his wife of six years, who share daughter Cleo, 5, are "taking some time apart."

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair told Us in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Schwimmer met British photographer Buckman, 31, in London when he was directing the 2007 romantic comedy Run in the U.K. She was a waitress at the Cuckoo Club in London's West End when she served the TV star.

Buckman relocated to Los Angeles to be with him and the couple secretly tied the knot in June 2010. It is the first marriage for both.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story actor and his wife kept their relationship private. Their last public appearance together was at the opening night of The Front Page at the Broadhurst Theatre in NYC in October 2016.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!