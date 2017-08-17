Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz has broken her silence following the death of her stunt double, Joi "SJ" Harris.

Beetz, who plays Domino in the Marvel sequel, posted a handwritten letter to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 16.

"On Monday we tragically lost one of our own — Joi SJ Harris. My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do," she wrote. "I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences."

As previously reported, Harris was dressed as the Domino character when she lost control of her motorcycle on the Vancouver, Canada, set. She reportedly was not wearing a helmet when she crashed through the glass of a ground floor studio at Shaw Tower.

Ryan Reynolds also paid tribute to Harris on social media. "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool," the 40-year-old star wrote on August 14. "We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world."

Reynolds led a moment of silence with the cast and crew when they resumed filming on Wednesday, two days after Harris' passing.

