How cute is this? Dean McDermott and his kids surprised Tori Spelling with a baby chicken for her 44th birthday on Tuesday, May 16.

"So excited this little chick has joined our family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a cute video on Instagram. "Dean and kids surprised me for my bday! Fun Chicken Fact: If you hold a baby chick on its back and rub its belly females will fall asleep and males will fight you. #itsagirl #chickenwhisperer."

In the video, Spelling again declares herself a "chicken whisperer" as she rubs the chick's belly. "You will go to sleep," she whispers as the adorable furry animal quietly chirps.



The Stori Telling author and McDermott, 50 — who share kids Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and Beau, 2 months — are no strangers to raising farm animals. In February, Spelling announced on her blog that she adopted a baby pig named Nutmeg.

"I have been excitedly on the waitlist at Oink Oink Mini Pigs... They have such an amazing reputation for connecting mini piggies with families and forever homes!" she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and her kids cuddling with Nutmeg. "When I got the email in October that Nutmeg had been born and would join our family in a couple months I literally squealed with excitement. Maybe not the ideal timing with my baby due so soon but all babies are blessings whenever they come into your life! Nutmeg is so sweet and such a great addition to our family! My babies absolutely love her! Welcome to the family Nutmeg!"

