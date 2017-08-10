Too close for comfort. Dean Unglert revealed the reason why Rachel Lindsay doesn’t want her Bachelorette runner-up, Peter Kraus, to take on the role of The Bachelor next season.

“You look at it objectively and it seems like Peter’s got the whole package,” Unglert, 25, told Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on the Almost Famous podcast on Tuesday, August 8. “I think that she was just so emotionally attached to Peter and maybe things didn’t necessarily end up the way either of them wanted it to.”

The startup recruiter, who was eliminated after his hometown date while vying for Lindsay’s affections on season 13 of the ABC dating series, explained that Lindsay, 32, “isn’t ready to see [Kraus] thrust back into the spotlight like that” given her strong connection to him. “Obviously we have no idea what’s going through Rachel’s head, but it makes sense from a viewer’s perspective,” he said.

When Iaconetti, 29, asked Unglert if he thinks that the Dallas-based attorney’s reasoning is coming from a place of jealousy, he shared, “I’ve had my jealous moments as well, so it’s really hard to say. But she was so close to both Bryan [Abasolo] and Peter and Eric [Bigger] obviously too. I definitely understand that she doesn’t want to relive any of their romantic moments within an entire season.”

Although Lindsay told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan on Tuesday that she would choose Alex Bordyukov to be the next Bachelor, the Colorado native thinks that “she’s trying to throw everyone off” because of her feelings for Kraus, 31. “I mean, obviously she was close with Alex, but I don’t think the emotions were quite as strong with him as they were with the last two guys she had,” Unglert said.

The Wisconsin native, a fan-favorite who also won Us Weekly’s poll on who Lindsay should have chosen in the finale, has since disclosed his thoughts of being the next Bachelor. “I’d have to think a lot about it,” he said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

