Another legend lost. Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 28, just one day after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at age 60. Watch classic moments from Reynolds' films and life in the video above.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to reports, Reynolds met with her son, Todd Fisher, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to discuss the Star Wars actress’ funeral plans. She was rushed to the hospital from there after reportedly suffering a possible stroke. Todd told TMZ that Reynolds told him she wanted “to be with Carrie.”

The two were extremely close both geographically and emotionally; Carrie lived next door to Reynolds in Beverly Hills.

Shortly after news broke of the Singing in the Rain actress’ death, Ellen DeGeneres, Dane Cook, Al Roker and numerous other celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Hollywood icon.

“I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love,” DeGeneres tweeted, while Cook wrote: “Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.”

Debra Messing also tweeted in honor of Reynolds, who played her mother on Will & Grace. "So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend," Messing wrote.

Messing also shared an Instagram dedicated to Reynolds, writing: "Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage."

Read more tributes below:

"I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." -Debbie Reynolds told Todd Fisher (Carrie's brother) earlier this morning. :( — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie." — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016

Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

And now Debbie Reynolds. Rest in power with your princess. You will be celebrated tonight. Love to you on your journeys. #2016Bye — Harry Ford (@IAmHarryFord) December 29, 2016

No this is all too heartbreaking. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of the highlights of my life. Carrie Fisher was a Goddess of Comedy. #RIP — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2016

My god. Absolutely devastating. Love and light to their family. Debbie Reynolds was an icon. May mother and daughter Rest In Peace. https://t.co/SQQoBd4vQ8 — Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) December 29, 2016

debbie reynolds died the day after her daughter did.... dying of a broken heart is legit😢 #rip — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) December 29, 2016

What an awful few days for the family of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie fisher. Thoughts are with them. — Robert Kazinsky (@RobertKazinsky) December 29, 2016

My heart is breaking over Debbie Reynolds and I am sending all my light and strength to Billie Lourd. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) December 29, 2016

:sparkles::pray::skin-tone-3:God bless the souls of the beautiful #DebbieReynolds and her brilliant daughter #CarrieFisher endlessly together... — marla maples (@itsmarlamaples) December 29, 2016

The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016

I find this incredibly heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time. #rip to these beautiful souls. Thank you for showering us w/ your gifts https://t.co/Ol98dZDsbx — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) December 29, 2016

My heart is broken but Debbie and Carrie are together in the only way they could be. Both leave enormous legacies. Now enough 2016! — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.

We will always speak your name:rainbow:

Love you, Debbie Allen — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016

My daughter asked if it's possible to die from a broken heart. I think Debbie Reynold's knew her daughter needed her. God granted her wish — Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer: https://t.co/67zWUUHDhv — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 29, 2016

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

I can't take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

If Postcards From The Edge taught us one thing it's that Debbie hated being upstaged by Carrie. RIP you spectacular legendary ladies. 💔 — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) December 29, 2016

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

@Spindeezy That's right. A mother's love goes far beyond anyone's knowledge,...so sad. — Diana Rhodes (@DRPVIP) December 29, 2016

How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved & worked both of these icons. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

Ms.Reynolds has gone to be w/her daughter in Heaven. May the family find peace & feel the love the world has for them pic.twitter.com/c0VOIKbMel — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 29, 2016

I can only see Debbie Reynolds' passing as from a broken heart. As a mother, I would. Love to those who loved mother & daughter dynamic duo. — Clare Kramer (@ClareKramer) December 29, 2016

I've had occasion to hear of husbands going within days of their wives and vice versa. But never before a Mom for her...RIP #DebbieReynolds — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016



