Actress Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 28, TMZ and Variety report.

The Hollywood icon passed away after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day following a medical emergency, believed to be a stroke, at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills.



Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Reynolds' death comes just a day after her daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, died in Los Angeles’ UCLA medical center at the age of 60. Reynolds had reportedly been distraught since Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to LAX on Friday.



"She wanted to be with Carrie," Todd told Variety after his mother's death.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A Hollywood icon, Reynolds appeared in many classic movies including Singin' In the Rain and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

ullstein bild via Getty Images

She also famously divorced Carrie's father, pop star Eddie Fisher, after he caused a scandal by leaving her for Elizabeth Taylor in 1958. Watch clips from some of Reynolds' most beloved roles in the Us Weekly video above.



Story is developing.