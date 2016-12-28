Update 12/28 5:38 p.m. ET: An LAFD spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that “at 1:02 p.m. PT they responded to a request for medical aid in the 1700 block of North Coldwater Canyon Dr. We transported an adult female patient in fair to serious condition to Cedars."

The spokesperson could not speak to reports of a stroke, telling Us: “We don’t diagnose on scene. We treat symptoms and transport."

Original story continues below

Debbie Reynolds has reportedly suffered a medical emergency just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away. According to TMZ, Reynolds was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday, December 28, after possibly suffering a stroke.

The actress was reportedly visiting her son, Todd Fisher, at his Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for Fisher when someone dialed 911 for help.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

TMZ reports that Reynolds, 84, has been distraught over the death of Fisher, who died at the age of 60 Tuesday morning after a medical emergency on a flight from London to LAX on Friday.

Updates to come.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



