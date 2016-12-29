Together again. Debbie Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, shared a heartbreaking drawing of the legendary actress and her daughter (his sister), Carrie Fisher, following their deaths on December 27 and 28, respectively.



The artwork, which appears to have been drawn by a fan, shows Carrie and Reynolds wrapping their arms around each other's shoulders. Carrie is in costume, as her Star Wars character Princess Leia, while her mom is dressed as Kathy Selden, the role she played in 1952's musical comedy Singin' in the Rain.

"This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years," Todd captioned the picture on Twitter on Thursday, December 29. "I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."

Todd and Carrie's half sister Joely Fisher retweeted the post. "Perfect," she wrote.

As previously reported, Carrie died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. On Wednesday, while planning Carrie's funeral, Reynolds suffered what is believed to be a stroke. She was rushed to the hospital and later passed away at age 84.

Todd told TMZ that Reynolds' last words were about her famous daughter. "I miss her so much," she said. "I want to be with Carrie."

Carrie and Reynolds opened up about their special bond during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2011. "I would say that Carrie and I have finally found happiness. I admire her strength in survival. I admire that she is alive, that she has chosen to make it," Reynolds said, referring to Fisher's past drug use. "I always feel as a mother does, that I protect her. Who will do that when I’m gone?"

