Debra Messing attends the premiere of ‘Cafe Society’ in 2016. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Counting her blessings. Debra Messing took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14, to thank the firefighters who came to the scene when a fire broke out in the apartment next to hers in New York City.

“The brave men from the NYFD in my apartment fighting a roaring fire next door. 330am,” the 48-year-old actress captioned a photo of several firemen working in one of her building’s staircases. “Terrifying.”

She added: “Windows blown out. But Thank G everyone is ok. #welcomehome”



The brave men from the NYFD in my apartment fighting a roaring fire next door. 330am. Terrifying. Windows blown out. But Thank G everyone is ok. #welcomehome A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Not long after she posted, the Wedding Date star’s comments section was flooded with supportive messages from her fans. “So glad you and your family are safe,” one shared, while another wrote: I'm sure that was shocking and scary especially in the middle of the night. I'm so glad no one was hurt. Peace to you!! ❤”

Messing’s frightening home encounter comes just a little over a week after she and her Will & Grace costars reunited for a photo shoot in preparation for their revival of the iconic NBC sitcom.



"Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired. @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @MeganOMullally #Will&Grace," Eric McCormack (Will) captioned a pic of himself, Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen) via Twitter on Sunday, March 5.

NBC announced in January that the beloved TV series — which ran for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006 — would be returning with 10 new episodes. "We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement at the time. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!