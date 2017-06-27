DeMario Jackson went into graphic detail about what allegedly occurred between himself and Corinne Olympios on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Jackson, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season 13 of The Bachelorette, sat down with E! News for a three-part interview about the alleged incident, which briefly shut down production on the ABC series. In part one, which aired on Monday, June 26, he called it one of the "wildest nights" of his entire life and that the pair just "went for it."

According to Jackson, he and Olympios had their first meeting at the bar. "[We] were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, 'Look, I've accepted this role,'" he recalled. "[We] were kind of just laughing, like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate 'Paradise'! Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends."

Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

He added: "We started having a little bit more fun. Started having a few drinks. From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar."

The pair then headed to the pool, where Jackson alleged that Olympios was the "aggressor," which he called sexy. "She gets up out of the pool and puts her lady parts in my face. Like, right on my face," he claimed. “I don’t think any single man — some married ones — would turn down Corinne. She’s a beautiful woman."

Jackson, who claimed that they were naked "the second" they got into the pool, said that he doesn't believe that Olympios was drunk during the incident. "I don’t even know sober girls that can do what she did."

During the night, he said he made sure that cameras were following them when they were together. "When you’re a man, mostly African-American man, no matter where you’re at, you always look for things that can help you out. And at that moment, I made sure that the cameras followed us," he said. "It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me. At that point, that’s when my spidey senses got up."

According to Jackson, he and Olympios even chatted the following day. "We were all talking about how wild the previous day was. She wasn’t mad. We were hanging out," he told E! News. "I offered her a shot, but she said that the production had cut her off for drinking for the day."



Last week, Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on set and found no evidence to support the claims. “As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our No. 1 concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on June 20. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

Olympios, meanwhile, said that she was the "victim" and has "no memory" of what allegedly happened. Following the Warner Bros. statement, Olympios' lawyer, Marty Singer, said that they will continue to investigate the matter on their own.



“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” Singer told Us on June 20. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

