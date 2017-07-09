He plans to have his voice heard. DeMario Jackson confirmed he will appear on the upcoming reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All special. The one thing he is looking most forward to is making amends and thanking those who stuck by him amid the ABC series’ recent scandal.

Jackson was spotted leaving Toast in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 8, when he made it clear he is grateful for the support he has received from his castmates.

“They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to all thank them, face to face, give them all hugs, bro-out, sis-out or whatever,” the 30-year-old told TMZ. “They’ve been so helpful. I mean, I don’t think you guys understand the support that I’ve had from castmates and producers. I want to just give them all a big ol’ hug and tell them how much I love them.”

HEDO / BACKGRID

While the former Bachelorette contestant said he doesn’t know if Corinne Olympios plans to attend the Paradise reunion, he said he’d like to extend an olive branch.

“It’s not in me. That’s not who I am as a person, like, I’m not one of those petty people. I’m a very forgiving person. It’s just not in me. I mean, you attract more bees with honey, and if she’s willing to speak … we can talk on camera, off-line, whether it’s there or in the future, or 10 years from now,” Jackson said.

“i would love to talk to her. I have nothing but love for her and her family, man, that’s it,” he added.

As previously reported, filming for season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended in June after an alleged incident of misconduct occurred on set between Jackson and Olympios.



In statements to Us Weekly, Olympios referred to herself as a "victim" and said she had little recollection of the night of the alleged incident, while Jackson vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

On June 20, Warner Bros. announced that it had completed its investigation and found no evidence of misconduct. The cast resumed filming without Jackson and Olympios, and the show is set to premiere later this summer.



Olympios said in a June 29 statement that her legal team had concluded its own separate investigation to her "satisfaction."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!