DeMario Jackson is ready for the ballroom. The Bachelor in Paradise star is in talks to compete on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, a source tells Us Weekly.



"DeMario's team is in touch with production for DWTS," the insider tells Us. "They are still in negotiations. No official papers have been signed. DWTS has shown interest in having him on as a contestant."

A rep for DWTS was unable to confirm or comment on the news, telling Us, "We'll be announcing our season 25 cast closer to our premiere date, September 18."

The 30-year-old reality star, however, is down to follow in the footsteps of fellow Bachelor Nation stars such as Nick Viall and Chris Soules — and he already has a song in mind. "I would murder 'Despacito' on that show," Jackson told TMZ last week, referring to Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's hit single. "You people don't understand. I'm, like, a black, Latin, salsa dancer."

Kidding aside, Jackson would gladly join the DWTS cast. "I would love it. If I got the opportunity to do Dancing With the Stars, that would be something that I would 100 percent welcome," he told the outlet. "It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality, and try to have some fun."



After all, the executive recruiter says he applied for his stint on Rachel Lindsay's season 13 of The Bachelorette to "make America smile again" amid the current political climate. "Even if you smile 'cause you're laughing at me, you're still f--king smiling," he told TMZ.

Jackson made headlines in June after Bachelor in Paradise temporarily suspended production on season 4 amid claims that an alleged incident of sexual misconduct occurred on set between him and fellow contestant Corinne Olympios. After completing a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. found no evidence of misconduct. Jackson chose not to return to Mexico to continue filming, though he plans to appear on the reunion special.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC on Monday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

