DeMario Jackson stepped out in Carson, California, after Warner Bros. concluded its Bachelor in Paradise investigation and found no evidence of alleged misconduct.



The Bachelorette alum, 30, went about business as usual and headed to the gym for a workout on Wednesday, June 21. He was spotted rocking a black “Yeezus 2020” T-shirt, black Nike sweatpants and a backpack while listening to music on his phone. He later changed into a white button-down and jeans for a stroll around L.A.

Jackson, who was booted from Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 of The Bachelorette after an ex flame showed up on the show, allegedly hooked up with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios in a pool while filming BIP in Mexico. The incident spurred a producer to claim misconduct in the workplace, and the ABC dating show shut down production to look into the allegations.

The former executive recruiter, who was fired from his job over the accusations, always maintained his innocence. "It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said in a statement to Us on June 14. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared.”

His lawyer, Walter Mosley, has called for the footage to be reviewed. “The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name,” Mosley told Variety on June 16.



After Warner Bros. reviewed the footage, the production company announced on Tuesday, June 20, that the cast would be heading back to Paradise to resume shooting. “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” the statement to Us read. "Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Now that his name has been cleared, Jackson has been invited back to Bachelor in Paradise, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. It’s unclear if he will accept the offer.



Meanwhile, Olympios’ lawyer Marty Singer said that they will continue to look into the matter independently. "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal Investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred,” Singer told Us in a statement on June 20. "Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”



An ABC spokesperson confirmed to Us that the show will return this summer. It was originally scheduled to premiere on August 8.

