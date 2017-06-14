DeMario Jackson stepped out in West Hollywood after news of Bachelor in Paradise’s alleged sexual misconduct incident broke.

The Bachelorette alum looked content while walking to lunch on Tuesday, June 13. Jackson kept it casual in a black graphic T-shirt and light-colored pants.

The California native’s outing comes just days after it was revealed that Warner Bros. is investigating an alleged interaction between Jackson and his BIP costar Corinne Olympios. When things got too hot and heavy between Jackson and Olympios in the pool on set in Mexico, a producer reportedly claimed misconduct in the workplace. Since then, production on the reality show has been halted indefinitely.

Jackson, who competed for Rachel Lindsay's heart on season 13 of The Bachelorette, was asked about his time in Paradise while leaving a Starbucks in L.A. on Tuesday, June 13.

"No comment," he said in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say. Love you all, thank you for the support."

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Jackson is confident that he did nothing wrong. "[DeMario] is doing great! In high spirits. Nobody truly enjoys having their character questioned, but he is certainly classier than how he is being portrayed," the source told Us exclusively. “There are three sides to every story — his, hers and the truth. He is in high spirits and positive because he knows without a doubt he didn’t do what he’s being accused of.”

Olympios, who starred on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, has yet to publicly acknowledge the incident.

