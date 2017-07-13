"I ate the last slice of pizza...sorry not sorry" -Doug • Thanks to @ddlovato for having Doug be a special guest at the #SNSHouseParty last night! Go get #SNS on iTunes and get it to number 1 🍕 https://IslandRecs.lnk.to/SNSDL/itunes A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Staying cool for the summer with a new furry friend! Demi Lovato celebrated the release of her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” with social media star Doug the Pug on Thursday, July 13, in Nashville.

“I ate the last slice of pizza … Sorry not sorry - Doug,” the Internet famous pooch’s Instagram account shared on Thursday, July 13, alongside a photo of Lovato, 24, hugging the pup, who sported a “Sorry Not Sorry” white T-shirt and a gold chain necklace. “Thanks to @ddlovato for having Doug be a special guest at the #SNSHouseParty last night!”

Doug became a viral sensation in 2015 after several trade publications featured his trendy Instagram account. Lovato joins a long list of celebs to pose with the popular pooch, including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

The Grammy nominee — who has two dogs herself — is currently on tour promoting “Sorry Not Sorry,” the first track to be released off of her upcoming sixth record. “I’m releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that,” Lovato old Billboard in May. “It’s more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it.”

The “Skyscraper” songstress also revealed the inspiration behind her new music. “What I’m channeling is things I’m going through today, which are different,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March. “Everyone goes through ups and downs and I’m getting to write about that. I’m at a new chapter in my life, so whenever I’m writing, I keep that in mind.”

Lovato has yet to to announce the release date and title of her forthcoming album.

