Words to live by. Demi Lovato shared a stunning makeup-free photo via Instagram on Friday, April 21, telling fans to love the skin they’re in.

“No filter no edit, love your body the way it is 💗,” she captioned the selfie, in which she shows off her enviable bikini body in a minimal black-and-white two-piece swimsuit. The “Confident” singer, 24, stares seductively at the camera with a pair of sunglasses dangling between her fingers.

No filter no edit, love your body the way it is 💗 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The former Disney star has been unabashedly flaunting her figure in recent days. On Wednesday, April 19, the singer showed off her cleavage in a plunging one-piece swimsuit ahead of some fun in the sun.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“So ready for summer,” she captioned the first photo, in which she poses with a set of oversized mirror shades. She let the second image, a mirror selfie, speak for itself, with the simple caption: “Why not?”

In March, Lovato was allegedly the victim of a nude photo leak, but the singer brushed off the reports. “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage 😂.”

Lovato has been happily getting her fitness on in recent months, and isn’t shy about documenting her progress. Earlier in April, the “Body Say” songstress documented a hike with her boyfriend, Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, including some seriously steamy PDA.

The pair reunited in January after a previous fling last July. At the time. Lovato was “just having fun” and “still looking to meet new guys” following her split from boyfriend of six years Wilmer Valderrama, an insider told Us.

