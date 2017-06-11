Demi Lovato/Instagram

They're cool for the summer! Demi Lovato shared a sweet photo with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 10.

"Best of friends no matter what," she captioned the picture, in which the former couple are all smiles as the That '70s Show alum, 37, wraps his arm around the "Confident" singer, 24.

Lovato's post comes just over a year after she and Valderrama announced that they had called it quits on their romance. "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," the stars wrote on their respective Instagram accounts last June. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.". "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," the stars wrote on their respective Instagram accounts last June. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

A few months after splitting, the Disney alum opened up about her ex. "He's a good friend to me. Wilmer's a really, really good person, and any woman would be lucky to have him," she said during a radio interview with Power 106.



Lovato later dated MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, though the pair broke up in May. Valderrama, meanwhile, briefly rekindled his romance with actress Minka Kelly last fall.

