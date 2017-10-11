Like many fans around the world, Demi Lovato can pinpoint the exact moment she fell in love with Joe Jonas.

Ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, the “Confident” singer, 25, shared a video to YouTube on Tuesday, October 10, in which she and two friends look back on videos from her past. After watching adorable clips from a young Lovato competing in 2000’s Texas State Cinderella Pageant, the screen began to play footage from 2008’s Camp Rock.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As they watch scenes with Lovato and Jonas, who played love interests in the Disney film, Lovato’s friend Matthew Scott asks, “Did you have a crush on him, like, this whole time?” to which Lovato responds, “Oh, yeah.”

As the fan-favorite movie continues to roll on Lovato’s screen, she excitedly tells her friends about a behind-the-scenes milestone from filming one scene in particular. “Oh my God, wait!” she says. “This moment I freakin’ fell in love with him. In real life.”

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Lovato and Jonas dated briefly in 2010, after filming the movie’s sequel, Camp Rock 2. The duo announced their split in May of that year and remain friends to this day.

"Demi and I knew going into our romantic relationship that it may not be an easy one," Jonas told Us Weekly at the time. "I realize over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now. It was my choice to breakup, but I love her as a friend. She's been there for me when I needed her. I will continue to be her friend and be there for her."

As the friends continued to watch the Camp Rock footage, Matthew notes, “You’re a good actress,” to which Lovato quips: “Thanks, I wasn’t acting much.”

“We had our first kiss on camera,” Lovato recalled, while noting that the two only dated for about “a month or two.”

