Derek Jeter is about to be outnumbered. His wife Hannah Davis revealed in a sweet blog post to Jeter’s website, The Players’ Tribune, on Monday, February 13, that she and the former Yankees star are expecting their first child together — a baby girl!



In the post, Davis, 26, wrote about the beginning phases of her relationship with Jeter, 42, and how she hadn’t realized just what a big deal the celebrated athlete was until his final game in September 2014.

Similarly, she said, she didn’t realize just how momentous certain things in their life were until she realized she was pregnant. “Big moments also have a funny way of making you look ahead,” she wrote. “Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model added that Jeter already has a name in mind for their baby girl, but that she’s not completely sold on the mysterious moniker just yet. “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” the model wrote.



Their hope, she added, is that their kids’ lives will be “as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

Jeter and Davis tied the knot in a romantic ceremony on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016, after getting engaged in November 2015. The pair began dating in 2012.



