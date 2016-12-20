Credit: Bloomfield Township Police Department

A 23-year-old Uber driver stabbed one of his passengers multiple times for tapping on his car window early Saturday, December 17, the Detroit Free Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a local shopping center in the Detroit area after receiving a 911 call at 1:30 a.m. about two men fighting in the backseat of a 2012 Honda Civic. Upon arrival, police discovered a 49-year-old man with several stab wounds to his face, chest and back.



Police told the Detroit Free Press that the victim and his wife (apparently in town from Beverly Hills) had requested an Uber after leaving a holiday party. When driver Jacob Matthew Allemon pulled up, the victim reportedly tapped on the window to alert Allemon that he and his wife were entering the car. According to the site, Allemon felt the man "disrespected" his vehicle by tapping on it.

Allemon, a Berkley, Michigan, resident, then drove about a mile before pulling into the shopping center parking lot, where he ordered the man out of his car. Because it was snowing, the victim asked if he and his wife could stay in the car as they waited for another Uber to arrive. Allemon then reportedly started a fight and stabbed the man multiple times.

The victim was treated at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, and was released the next day.

Allemon was charged with assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, according to the Detroit Free Press. He was arraigned on Sunday, December 18, and was given a $250,000 bond.

The incident occurred 10 months after Uber driver Jason Dalton shot and killed six people and injured two others while picking up passengers in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Dalton, 45, was subsequently charged with murder and attempted murder in the February 20 shootings.

