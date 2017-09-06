Say it ain't so! Diana Hunter, the woman who starred in the Honey Bunches of Oats commercials, has retired from her beloved position.

One of Hunter's coworkers confirmed to BuzzFeed that the ambassador for the whole grain Post cereal worked her final shift on Friday, September 1. "She [is] a good friend that will be missed," Hunter's coworker told the outlet via Facebook Messenger.

Hunter was the star of several Honey Bunches of Oats commercials through the years. In one of her first and most recognizable ads, she popped her head around the corner — wearing a hairnet, a navy blue Post T-shirt and those iconic oversize glasses — and asked viewers, "Are you hungry?"



Unlike many of her counterparts, Hunter actually worked in the factory for Post. Many of her recent commercials identified her as an employee in the production department. (That's right, Hunter may have crafted the bowl of Honey Bunches of Oats that you ate this morning!)

"I get out of work and I go to the store, and somebody is smelling around like, 'Mmm, I smell cookies.' And I said, 'Oh no, you just smell me. I just got out of work. That's Honey Bunches of Oats, that's all," she said in a 2015 ad. "I said, 'Don't eat me now!'"

Honey Bunches of Oats were first introduced in 1989 and have since added more than a dozen more varieties.

Enjoy your retirement, Diana!

