Did Adele secretly marry Simon Konecki? The Grammy winner, 28, sparked marriage rumors after she and her longtime partner stepped out in Los Angeles sporting bands on their ring fingers. PHOTOS: Quickest Celebrity Engagements Ever KNNG/AKM-GSI Konecki, 42, was spotted with a gold band on his ring finger while leaving a Target in Los Angeles with their son, Angelo, 4, on Monday, January 2. Adele was also spotted out running errands in Los Angeles sporting an equally suspicious band on her ring finger over the weekend.

PHOTOS: Secret Celebrity Weddings The couple have been together five years and were first introduced by fellow Grammy winner Ed Sheeran.

AKM-GSI

When asked about rumors that the couple had secretly married over Christmas, Adele’s rep declined to comment.

AKM-GSI

The duo have made their plans for baby No. 2 public, however.

During the “Hello” singer’s final sold-out show of her North American tour in Phoenix this past November, she announced to the crowd that she’s “off to have a baby.”

“Give it up for me — I did it!” she added while celebrating the end of her tour. “I’ll see you on the other side. In a couple years I’ll be back [to the States]. You won’t be able to get rid of me.”

The songstress is scheduled to begin the next leg of her tour in late February.

