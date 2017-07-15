Did Chance the Rapper Save SoundCloud From Shutting Down?

Did Chance the Rapper just singlehandedly save SoundCloud? The Chicago native posted a cryptic tweet on Friday, July 14, amid reports that the popular music streaming service only has enough money to survive the next 50 days.

After telling fans that he was "working on the SoundCloud thing," Chance, 24, tweeted, "Just had a very fruitful call with [SoundCloud cofounder] Alex Ljung. @SoundCloud is here to stay."

The three-time Grammy winner also asked fans to shout-out the music they discovered on SoundCloud through the years. "@ an artist who you wouldn't know if not for SoundCloud," he wrote. "Now link me to a song on @SoundCloud that you swear you're responsible for like atleast a thousand plays."

Despite Chance's efforts, a rep for the service told Variety that the rapper is "essentially spreading good vibes about the company during a challenging time." The rep added that she was unaware if Chance, who recently took home the BET Humanitarian Award, is "making a more material commitment to the service."

In a blog post on SoundCloud's website, Ljung assured fans that the rumors are just "noise," adding, "The music you love on SoundCloud isn't going away, the music you shared or uploaded isn't going away, because SoundCloud is not going away. Not in 50 days, not in 80 days or anytime in the foreseeable future. Your music is safe."



TechCrunch reported on Wednesday, July 12, that SoundCloud executives allegedly informed staffers that the company only has enough cash to last "until Q4," which begins in 50 days. The company recently laid off 40 percent of its staff.



