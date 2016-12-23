Is she psychic? Demi Lovato seemingly predicted Camila Cabello’s departure from Fifth Harmony in this resurfaced 2012 clip from The X Factor, in which she tells the future solo star that she was the only member who “shined.”



In the video above, 5H’s Cabello, now 19, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke Hernandez and Lauren Jauregui (who went by the name 1432 at the time) perform Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” And Lovato, now 24, who served as a judge on seasons 2 and 3 of the singing completion series from 2012 to 2013, was only impressed with one girl.



Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

“The thing is, I know you guys have potential because I saw your performance at the judges’ homes, and that’s when you guys really shined. But I feel like tonight there was only one person that shined,” the “Stone Cold” singer told the ladies after they finished their set. “And really, it didn’t click for me tonight. I wanna see you guys click. I think you need more practice together. You need to come out of your shell a little bit. Right now there’s only one person doing it for me.”



When show cohost Khloé Kardashian asks Lovato to reveal the name of the girl, the Disney Channel alum attempts to dodge the question. But when KoKo presses again, Lovato relents and points to Cabello. “I think you guys should all learn something from her,” she tells the four others.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In response, a humble Cabello quietly tells Lovato, “I think we all shine.”



Years later, she is finally ready to shine on her own. As previously reported, the girl group issued a statement on Monday, December 19, saying Cabello’s reps had informed them that she had quit. Not long after, the “Bad Things” songstress said she was “shocked” by their words, and claimed the remaining four members were very much aware of her plan to exit.



However, Kordei, Jane, Hernandez and Jauregui released a second statement via social media, countering Cabello’s story.



“The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long,” the “That’s My Girl” singers wrote, adding that Cabello refused to participate in group therapy sessions and bailed on meetings meant to discuss the future of the band.

Watch Lovato tell Cabello she shines in the video above.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



